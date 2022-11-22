Man massaging AAP minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail is not a therapist but a rape accused

AAP minister Satyendra Jain receives massage inside Tihar jail. | Twitter

In a new and recent development, the masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist, as per reports.

On Saturday, November 19, a video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage inside Tihar jail came to light. The video was tweeted by a BJP spokesperson, Shezhad Poonawala.

In the video, the AAP minister is seen receiving a head massage inside jail, there are also visuals in which you can see packaged drinking water, this is against the rules of the prison.

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since his arrest in the PMLA case on May 30, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.