Man Kills Mother & Sister Before Dying By Suicide; Note Mentions Autism Spectrum Disorder | File Pic

Jaipur: A shocking incident came to light in Jaipur on Friday after the bodies of three members of a family were found at their residence in Ramanagar Colony near Kanwatiya Circle. Police suspect that a 27-year-old man killed his mother and sister before dying by suicide. All three family members, as per the suicide note, were suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday, while the bodies were discovered on Friday morning after locals alerted the police.

Police Identify Three Deceased Family Members

Additional DCP (Jaipur North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said police received information about three bodies lying inside a house in Ramanagar Colony. The deceased were identified as Saroj Tiwari (50), her son Lucky (27) and daughter Shivangi (25). Their bodies were found in separate rooms of the house.

बेटे ने मां और बहन को मौत के घाट उतारा और कर ली जीवनलीला समाप्त, ऑटिज्म डिसॉर्डर के चलते उठाया खौफनाक कदम https://t.co/bLQXDLHAYn @RajCMO @BhajanlalBjp @PoliceRajasthan https://t.co/kLqJfoyxmU — ETVBharat Rajasthan (@ETVBharatRJ) November 27, 2026

During the investigation, police found a handwritten note near the room where Lucky's body was discovered. The note contained the PIN of his mobile phone. After accessing the device, police found a message in which he allegedly explained the circumstances leading to the incident.

Police Examine Note And Mobile Phone

According to the police, Lucky wrote that he, his mother and his sister were all suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition. He mentioned that his mother and sister had an argument on Thursday. He tried to intervene and stop the quarrel, but when they did not listen, he allegedly killed both of them before returning to his room and dying by suicide.

Police said the contents of the note and mobile phone are being examined as part of the investigation. The exact circumstances will become clearer after the post-mortem and forensic reports are received.

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Family Background And Further Investigation

Police investigations have also revealed that the family's father had died by suicide a few years ago, reportedly after struggling with the same illness-related difficulties.

Lucky was engaged in online work and rarely stepped out of the house. The family reportedly had no close relatives living in Jaipur. Saroj's father, who resides in Delhi, has been informed about the tragedy.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to establish all aspects of the case.