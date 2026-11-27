Class 11 Dropout Turns Doctor With ₹19.50 Lakh Fake Degrees, Rajasthan SOG Busts Multi-State Racket; 4 Arrested | X

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has busted a multi-state racket involved in fake medical degrees and securing registrations with medical councils. The racket allegedly supplied fake MBBS, MD (Gynaecology) and DMRD qualifications for lakhs of rupees and even arranged for them to be uploaded on university websites to make them appear genuine.

The SOG has arrested four people, including a fake doctor who had studied only up to Class 11 but managed to work in some of Delhi's prominent hospitals using forged medical qualifications.

The accused, identified as Ram Kishore Mahawar, a resident of Karauli in Rajasthan, allegedly spent around Rs 19.50 lakh to acquire fake medical degrees and become a registered doctor and worked as a junior resident in hospitals in Delhi and also performed on-call sonography at different hospitals and diagnostic centres.

Fake MBBS, MD degrees sold to 300 for Rs 15 lakh in multi-state rackethttps://t.co/5tDxMa4UBN https://t.co/qrOMM9oEok — medicarenews (@medicarenewsrtk) November 27, 2026

SOG Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

ADG SOG Vishal Bansal said the investigation began following a complaint against eight people for allegedly obtaining medical registrations through fraudulent means lodged by the registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council at Ashok Nagar police station on October 6, 2024. Mahawar was among those named in the complaint.

Following the complaint, the SOG traced and arrested Mahawar from Delhi. His interrogation led to the arrest of three other accused: Satyajit Panigrahi of Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal, Manish Manji of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Khurram Taufiq of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Class 11 Pass Accused Obtains Registration

According to the SOG investigation, Mahawar had studied only up to Class 11. Between 2016 and 2022, he worked at a private nursing home in Dausa and later worked as an assistant to doctors at private hospitals in Balotra and Bayana, where he was involved in typing ultrasound reports and assisting with sonography-related work.

During this period, he allegedly obtained a PDF copy of an MBBS degree from Rama Medical College in Uttar Pradesh through an intermediary. He modified the document to prepare a fake degree and used it to obtain registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council.

Using this registration, he also worked as a doctor for around 15 days at a private hospital in Khedla village of the Dausa district.

From August 2024 to April 2025, Mahawar worked as a nursing assistant/ward boy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Fake Qualifications Secure Delhi Hospital Job

During this period, he came across a Facebook advertisement offering medical degrees with backdated qualifications and got in touch with the racket.

Mahawar allegedly contacted a person in Uttar Pradesh through WhatsApp, who offered to arrange Class 12, MBBS and MD (Gynaecology) certificates for around Rs 6.5 lakh. He received the certificates through DTDC courier by paying approximately Rs 5.5 lakh. Using these documents, Mahawar obtained registration with the Delhi Medical Council under registration number 33624. In June 2025, he allegedly secured a contractual position as a junior resident at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

Accused Acquires Fake DMRD Qualifications

He later contacted another person through a Facebook advertisement operating under the name of Medical Education, New Delhi, and obtained a Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD) from a Maharashtra university for just Rs 5.5 lakh.

The fake DMRD degree was uploaded online on July 15 and subsequently added to his existing Delhi Medical Council registration. He then started performing on-call sonography at different hospitals in Delhi.

Police also found that Mahawar had arranged another fake DMRD qualification in the name of a government medical college in Maharashtra. On its basis, he allegedly obtained registration at SMS Imaging Centre in New Delhi, paying around Rs 8.5 lakh for the arrangement.

Police Uncover Multi-State Racket's Operations

The investigation revealed that each member of the racket had a specific role. While some members contacted prospective customers and negotiated deals, others prepared fake marksheets, degrees and diplomas. Another part of the network arranged for the forged documents to be uploaded to university websites to give them an appearance of authenticity.

The SOG found that Manish Manji allegedly supplied Mahawar with fake MBBS and MS degrees in the name of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. He would prepare marksheets, degrees and diplomas in the names of different colleges and send them to Panigrahi through WhatsApp.

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Khurram Taufiq, who holds a BBA degree, allegedly handled the online uploading of forged qualifications. Since 2022, he had been using Facebook to connect with people seeking backdated degrees in various courses and arranging for the documents to be uploaded to university websites.

SOG Probes Wider Network

The racket operated across several states and used Facebook advertisements and WhatsApp groups to attract customers with promises of obtaining backdated academic and medical qualifications.

The SOG is investigating the wider network, the authenticity of registrations obtained through the racket and the possibility that other people may have used similarly forged medical qualifications to practise medicine.