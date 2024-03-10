'Not A Child...': Minister Atishi Visits Keshopur Water Treatment Plant After Man Falls Into 40-Feet-Deep Jal Board Borewell

New Delhi: Water Minister Atishi on Sunday visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur where a person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant.

The minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot.

"I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant)," Atishi told PTI.

VIDEO | Here’s what Delhi Minister Aitishi (@AtishiAAP) said on a person falling into a 40-ft-deep borewell in Keshopur Mandi area.



“Borewell was inside a closed room which was properly locked. So, whoever entered inside, broke the lock and then entered. And the person who has… pic.twitter.com/eKy1JFb2HF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

She said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.

"The surrounding of the borewell where the person fell was completely locked. Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn't a child who fell inside, it's an adult man. Police are looking into the matter now. It is not possible or even allowed for anyone to enter the area. However, the police are investigating it," she said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) are leading the rescue efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office."