Man dies in a shootout in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, two accused held | Representative Image

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Internet service was suspended in Bhilwara city for 48 hours after a Muslim man was shot dead and his brother got wounded in the same attack, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, four bike-borne assailants opened fire on the brothers to avenge the murder of Adarsh Tapadia that took place six months ago.

Additional police force has been deployed in the city as a precautionary measure even as mobs were said to have gathered at various places, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

Family members of the victims and their supporters vandalised the hospital after one of the victims of the attack succumbed there during treatment, police said.

His injured sibling has been referred to Udaipur for treatment, they said.

Hawa Singh said that the district SP and his team are tracking security arrangements in the area.

Inspector General of Ajmer range is being sent to Bhilwara and the situation in the city is completely under control, he said.

Police force has been deployed in the city at several places, including Mahatma Gandhi crossing, Badla Chauraha, Bhimganj, CT Kotwali. The assailants are being searched for.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jyestha Maitreyi said that in the afternoon, four unidentified people on two bikes surrounded Ibrahim Pathan alias Bhura, 34, and Qamaruddin alias Tony, 22, at Badla intersection and shot three rounds at them. Ibrahim died while undergoing treatment, she said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the men were shot to avenge Adarsh Tapadia's murder.

Two accused were held by the police performing multiple raids. Rupendra Singh, IG Ajmer range clarified that accused identified, raids being conducted to nab them. Prima facie, it looks like a revenge murder as a murder had happened almost 6 months back wherein the victims of this incident were accused in the former incident.

Rajasthan | Accused identified, raids being conducted to nab them. Prima facie, it looks like a revenge murder as a murder had happened almost 6 months back wherein the victims of this incident were accused in the former incident: IG Ajmer range, Rupendra Singh (24.11)

In May this year, Tapadia was stabbed to death in the city during a fight that arose out of an old rivalry between two groups.

After his murder, Bhilwara was gripped with fears of communal violance, even as police arrested three minors, as well as half a dozen other people.

On the appeal of Hindu organisations, the city was shut down then.