Man Dies After Train Hits Him While Walking With Earphones On - VIDEO

A man walking along a railway track while wearing earphones was killed after being hit by an oncoming train near Bollaram in Hyderabad, Telangana. CCTV footage of the fatal incident has surfaced, highlighting the dangers of using earphones near railway tracks.

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According to police, the man was walking alongside the railway track when the approaching train struck him. The impact threw him several metres away, leaving him with severe injuries. He died on the spot.

The locomotive pilot reportedly spotted the man on the tracks and repeatedly sounded the horn to warn him. However, the man failed to move away before the train hit him.

Police suspect that the earphones prevented him from hearing the warnings in time. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed so far.

The CCTV footage captures the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged people to remain alert while walking near railway tracks and avoid using earphones in such areas.

He also appealed to the public to pay attention to their surroundings and not ignore potential dangers.

The incident serves as a reminder that wearing earphones near railway tracks can prevent people from hearing approaching trains and other warnings, potentially leading to fatal accidents. Police have urged commuters and pedestrians to exercise caution and prioritise safety around railway lines.