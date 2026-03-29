Man Detained For Trying To Open Emergency Exit On IndiGo’s Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight, Claims He Was ‘Possessed By Ghost’

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Panic briefly gripped passengers aboard an IndiGo flight on Saturday after a man allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door twice, including moments before landing, later claiming he was “possessed”.

The incident took place on flight 6E-185 travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi. The passenger, identified as Mohammad Adnan from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, first attempted to tamper with the exit door shortly after take-off. Cabin crew intervened immediately, and he reportedly apologised, calling it a mistake.

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However, just minutes before landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, when the aircraft was about 500 feet above ground, he again tried to operate the emergency exit. Alerted by the crew, the pilot aborted the landing and executed a go-around, ensuring passenger safety before landing safely a few minutes later.

Passengers were left shaken by the episode but praised the crew’s swift response. After landing, Adnan was detained by airline security and the Central Industrial Security Force, and later handed over to police.

During questioning, he initially claimed ignorance about his actions before later saying he was “possessed by a ghost.” Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation, while informing his family, who are travelling to Varanasi.