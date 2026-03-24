Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a biker in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Monday night after he was crushed under a speeding truck. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, highlighting the sequence of events leading to the fatal mishap.

According to footage accessed from the scene, the biker was riding along a busy stretch when a truck approached from behind. At the same time, a car ahead of the biker suddenly slowed down, leaving little room for him to manoeuvre. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the biker applied sudden brakes.

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However, the abrupt braking caused him to lose balance and fall onto the road. Within seconds, the truck moving alongside was unable to stop in time and ran over the fallen rider, crushing him under its wheels.

Passersby rushed to help and immediately informed emergency services. The injured biker was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to reports.

The CCTV footage has since surfaced, raising concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by sudden braking and heavy vehicle movement in congested areas. Authorities are likely to examine the video as part of the investigation into the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been officially disclosed so far. Police are working to ascertain further details, including the role of the truck driver and whether any negligence was involved in the fatal accident.