 In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIn Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

A video has been going viral from Alluri, Andhra Pradesh, where a tribal man is seen carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital while crossing a heavy stream from an overflowing dam, while a few others follow, assisting them. The viral video left netizens enraged.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Tribal man carries pregnant woman across overflowing damn to reach hospital in Andhra Pradesh | Screen grab. X (@PavanJourno)

Hyderabad: A viral video is taking rounds on social media, where a group of tribal people are seen crossing an heavy flowing stream from an overflowing dam as a man carries a pregnant woman on his shoulder to transport her to the hospital.

The Viral Video

The video is from a small village, Pinjarikonda village, with an inhabited tribal population located in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district. This viral video has made netizens furious about the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities.

The viral post expresses the sentiments of the tribals left helpless because of a lack of infrastructure, as they are forced to choose a do-or-die situation where they understand crossing the overflowing stream while carrying the pregnant woman is as dangerous and risky as not been able to admit the woman to hospital soon.

FPJ Shorts
'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For 88 In Galle
'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For 88 In Galle
World's Most Expensive Bag Costing ₹2.3 Crore Unveiled By Rabanne At Paris Fashion Week
World's Most Expensive Bag Costing ₹2.3 Crore Unveiled By Rabanne At Paris Fashion Week
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed Over Massive 322 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 357x
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed Over Massive 322 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 357x
Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District; Doctor Booked
Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District; Doctor Booked

Government Schemes For Pregnant Tribal Women

Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Scheme (PMMVY)

The PMMVY initiative, established in 2022, pledges to offer monetary rewards to expectant mothers and nursing women to offset some of their lost income and encourage hospital births.

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY)

The JSY is a government-funded scheme for enhancing maternal healthcare. The program offers financial aid and combines support during and after childbirth. The JSY program is a secure initiative for maternal health supported by the National Health Mission. The aim is to lower maternal and neonatal deaths by encouraging poor pregnant women to choose institutional delivery.

Anganwadi Services

Offers a set of services to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, such as extra nutrition, health teachings, vaccines, and health examinations.

YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus

Schemes that provide take-home ration facilities to those women who are pregnant women and are lactating mothers.

Read Also
Nashik: Pregnant Tribal Woman From Igatpuri Carried On Palanquin For 2.5 Kms; Dies Due To Shortage...
article-image

Recent Similar Incident

In July 2022, a pregnant woman in labour from a tribal hamlet in a flood-affected Bhadradri Kothagudem district had to be carried on a 'doli' over a flooded stream to reach the ambulance. Due to lack of road connectivity, the ambulance had to wait 2 km away. In a similar event in Adilabad district, a woman had to be transported on a bullock cart near a stream for childbirth.

Chandrababu Naidu had pointed fingers at the YSR Congress Party for detrimental the lives of tribals in the state and had ordered officials to reintroduce feeder ambulances so the locals do not have to resort to 'doli' in future instances.

Read Also
WATCH: Men Carry Pregnant Tribal Woman To Hospital In Makeshift Stretcher, Cross Neck-Deep River In...
article-image

Furious Netizens

Netizens have been seen tagging official accounts of the Andhra Pradesh government and chief minister in the comment section of the viral post. Netizens are also tagging the X account of actor turned Pawan Kalyan, Minister of Environment, Forests, Science, and Technology of Andhra Pradesh, as he recently expressed strong sentiments in the Tirumala ladu prasadam adulteration case, calling out his priorities as an Andhra Pradesh minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District;...

Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District;...

'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi

'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi

Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps...

Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps...

In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

Taj West End Hotel In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat, Local Police & Bomb Squad At Spot; Visuals...

Taj West End Hotel In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat, Local Police & Bomb Squad At Spot; Visuals...