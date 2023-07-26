Nashik: Pregnant Tribal Woman From Igatpuri Carried On Palanquin For 2.5 Kms; Dies Due To Shortage Of Doctors

A pregnant woman who was in unbearable labour pain had to be carried by the villagers for two and a half kilometres on a palanquin due to unavailability of a proper road or transportation. Due to the non-availability of doctors in two hospitals, she had to be admitted to a third one. However, due to the industrious journey and delay in admission to a hospital, the woman lost her life. | Representational image

Although the state government is patting itself on the back by advertising that 'decisions are fast, Maharashtra is dynamic', on Tuesday it became quite clear that development has not yet reached tribal places of Igatpuri. A pregnant woman who was in unbearable labour pain had to be carried by the villagers for two and a half kilometres on a palanquin due to unavailability of a proper road or transportation. Due to the non-availability of doctors in two hospitals, she had to be admitted to a third one. However, due to the industrious journey and delay in admission to a hospital, the woman lost her life.

The victim, Vanita Bhagat, hails from Junwanewadi in Talogh gram panchayat of Igatpuri. The villagers of this tribal settlement have to walk for two and a half kilometres along a dirt road to reach the main road at Talogh. This dirt road is always muddy due to rains. Vanita Bhagat was taken to Talogh, on a palanquin at 2.30 AM on Tuesday when she went into labour. From there she was taken to the government hospital in Igatpuri by vehicle. As no doctor was present there, she was taken to the government hospital at Wadivarhe in the vehicle. However, only nurses were present in here also. Seeing Vanita's condition, they asked her to be taken to the Nashik District Government Hospital.

It was four o'clock in the morning by the time they reached the district government hospital in Nashik from Wadivarhe. She was treated for about one and a half hours before she died. Vanita's body had to be taken home for cremation. The dead body was brought to Igatpuri taluka from Nashik by vehicle. From Talogh to Junwanewadi, the body had to be carried in a palanquin again.

As there is no paved road leading to Junwanewadi, school children, elderly people and pregnant women suffer. Social activist Sitaram Gawanda has therefore demanded that a road be made up to Junvenwadi immediately.

