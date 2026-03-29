Man Attacks Family Before Suicide Attempt In Bengaluru, Financial Debt Under Lens

A suspected suicide attempt by four family members on the outskirts of Bengaluru, allegedly triggered by severe financial distress, has left two dead and two critically injured, police said. The deceased have been identified as Asha (55) and her daughter Varshitha (34), who died at the scene.

Varshitha’s brother Mohan Gowda (32) and her 11-year-old son Mayank suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said Mohan allegedly attacked the three before attempting to take his own life in a similar manner.

The incident surfaced after the family recorded a video explaining that mounting debt had driven them to take the extreme step, which they sent to relatives. Alarmed, family members rushed to the house and, finding it locked from inside, entered through the back door and discovered the victims.

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Police were informed immediately. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth MV said initial findings point to financial liabilities as the primary cause. Mohan was reportedly involved in chit fund operations, handling amounts between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

He also allegedly ran seasonal schemes linked to Ugadi and Diwali, alongside maintaining an extravagant lifestyle, which may have worsened his debt situation. Unable to repay loans, the family is believed to have taken the drastic decision. Further investigation is ongoing.