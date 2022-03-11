Man arrested in 3 hours after he snatched the gold chain of a 67-year-old woman

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar for snatching the gold chain of a 67-year-old woman.

The police said the accused was wearing a cap and white shirt. It was captured in the CCTV footage, which helped the police trace him in three hours.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday, when the victim was going to a temple for prayers. It happened near building number 53, near Shiv-sena Shakha number 125. "The accused came from behind and snatched the gold chain of the senior citizen worth Rs 14 grams," said a police officer.

The detection officer and his team reached the spot to check the CCTV footage from nearby buildings. "They found a man wearing a monkey cap, white shirt and shoes and was running. Scrutinizing different CCTV footage the police found him entering a slum area. Accordingly the team reached the slum and searched a vacant house. A trap was laid outside the house and later he was arrested," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Namdev Dattaram Maeen 36, a resident of Kamraj nagar in Ghatkopar east.

Ravidutt Sawant, senior police inspector, Pant nagar police station confirmed about the accused and said, "We have arrested the accused who confessed about the crime. He was arrested within three hours after the crime. We have recovered the gold ornaments and are investigating the matter further," added Sawant.

A case has been registered under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian penal code. The police suspect that the accused could be jobless and may have committed the crime in need of cash.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:04 PM IST