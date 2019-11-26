Man arrested for burning waste, causing air pollution in Noida

Noida (UP): A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly causing air pollution by burning waste material, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Qasim, they said.

A resident of a JJ cluster, Qasim was burning waste, including plastic, in Sector 14 here. He was arrested by a police team from Sector 20 station, the police said.

Qasim had collected the waste and set it on fire, leading to dense smoke rising in the atmosphere, contributing to air pollution, said station house officer, Sector 20 police station, Rajveer Singh Chauhan.

He said the action was taken in compliance with various orders issued by the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Pollution Control Board to curb pollution.

According to Chauhan, a case has been registered against Qasim under the provisions of the Environment Conservation Act, 1986, and further proceedings are underway.