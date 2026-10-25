Man, 54, Killed As Car Allegedly Driven By Judge's Minor Son Hits Two-Wheeler In Kochi | Sourced

Kochi, Oct 25: A 54-year-old man died when his two-wheeler was hit by a car allegedly driven by the minor son of an Additional Sessions Judge in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Accident Reported Near Cheranelloor

The incident occurred near Cheranelloor here between 2 am and 3 am, police said.

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Police Register Case Under BNS

It said that a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Police also said that the car was registered in the name of the judge.

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