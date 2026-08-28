Mamata Claims TMC Will Return To Power Soon, Accuses BJP Of 'Capturing Bengal' | PTI

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the foundation day of the student’s wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Cathedral Road in Kolkata on Friday, declared that the TMC will return to power soon.

Mamata also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ‘captured Bengal by theft’.

Mamata targets BJP

“The BJP has no organisation here. It is making the police do its work across Bengal. This time, I will file a case against the police. Another change will soon come in Bengal and TMC will return to power. BJP workers will answer back to BJP for their atrocities. Soon I will start visiting the districts and if permission is not given, I will start walking,” said Mamata.

VIDEO | Kolkata: "Will soon start district tours and see how many eggs and bricks they have," says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, attacking the BJP at the party's Foundation Day event. pic.twitter.com/W1h2qNr8qL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

Slamming the police for their recent action at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office, the former West Bengal Chief Minister stated that these police forces she ‘doesn’t’ know.

Police action criticised

“I do not recognise this police force. The police force I worked with was humane, not inhuman. They helped people. Three people got arrested after they came out from the mosque after offering namaz. The police before did not run bulldozers over people but stood by them,” further added Mamata.

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BJP, slamming Mamata, said that no one will come to meet her even if she walks on the road.

TMC leaders make claims

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee promised to disqualify 20 MPs who switched to NCPI and also pledged that he will fight so that the ‘rebel’ TMC MLAs also get disqualified.