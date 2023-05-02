Mamata calls for opposition unity to beat BJP in 2024, says saffron party befools people with 'Jhoot ki Baat' | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for the opposition to unite and beat the BJP in the upcoming 2024 election. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme which has been taking a buzz with its 100th episode, Mamata said that the BJP befools people with "Jhoot ki Baat" (lies).

PTI reported that the state head congratulated the people of the state on the second anniversary of the TMC's emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly polls while urging the opposition parties to unite and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata's video message to citizens

In a video message, Mamata said, "In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with 'Jhoot ki Baat'. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls," she said in a video message to the people.

On Sunday, the 100th episode of the prime minister's Mann ki Baat was broadcast.

Adding to this further, she said, "I urge all opposition parties to unite... When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle and India will win the war against divisive forces."

The Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row in 2021. The result of the assembly election was announced on May 2 of that year.