Mamata Banerjee Welcomes New Bengal Governor RN Ravi After CV Ananda Bose’s Resignation | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed newly sworn-in Governor R N Ravi after CV Ananda Bose had resigned from his post last week without giving any specific reasons for stepping down.

Incidentally, Ravi is the 22nd governor of West Bengal and during his oath at Lok Bhawan in Kolkata while the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul was present, no Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were seen participating in the ceremony.

While felicitating Ravi at the visitor’s room in Lok Bhawan, Mamata said, “Bengal loves those who love Bengal.”

In response to the Chief Minister Ravi said, “Bengal is the spiritual, intellectual and cultural capital that I admire.”

Earlier when Ravi was announced as the new Governor of Bengal, Mamata alleged Ravi of behaving like a ‘BJP cadre’ while he was serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Mamata also mentioned before that she knew that Bose was forced to resign from the Governor’s post.

“I know everything that Bose was threatened and was asked to resign. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office,” Mamata mentioned before.