Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi, likely to meet opposition leaders ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi from November 22 to November 25, reported news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which begins on November 29.

According to NDTV, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet opposition leaders to talk strategy to take on the BJP during the winter session of parliament.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that Mamata Banerjee may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls.

During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had met other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:32 AM IST