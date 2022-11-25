Mamata Banerjee to attend G20 preparatory meet on Dec 5

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would visit the national capital on December 5 to attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the preparations of G20 Summit which India is scheduled to host next year during September.

Talking to the media at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mamata reportedly said she would attend the meeting as chairperson of Trinamool Congress and not as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, speaking during the question hour inside the Assembly, she said most of the state’s money is being exhausted in fighting court cases.

“The government is trying to complete the recruitment process within three months but most of the state’s money is being exhausted while fighting court cases,” Mamata said in the House urging the judiciary to look into the matter.

Notably, several job seekers have moved the court alleging irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process and a probe is being conducted by central agencies over the alleged recruitment scam in teaching and non-teaching staff.