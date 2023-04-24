Mamata Banerjee shows willingness to join grand alliance after meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her willingness to join forces with anti-BJP parties in the upcoming general elections, stating that it will be the people versus the BJP.

Banerjee, who met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, proposed holding an all-party meeting in Bihar to discuss the way forward for the grand alliance. However, both Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party have shown no interest in including the Congress in the alliance.

The Nitish formula

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) has proposed the "Nitish formula" of opposition unity, which suggests a one-against-one policy in 2024, meaning one seat, one candidate from the opposition against the BJP candidate. The formula aims to prevent a split in the opposition vote and has been seen as a potent weapon against the BJP and PM Modi's election juggernaut. However, the prospect of rival opposition parties agreeing on a truce remains uncertain.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

Banerjee also attacked the BJP, stating that they have become a big hero with the media's support and lies, and accused them of doing nothing for the nation's development. Nitish Kumar added that those in power are only doing their own publicity and not working for the country's development.

The meeting between Banerjee, Kumar, and Yadav was described as a "very positive discussion," with the leaders discussing making all necessary preparations for the upcoming elections. Following their meeting, Kumar and Yadav flew to Lucknow to meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The proposed grand alliance of anti-BJP parties aims to unite against the ruling party in the upcoming general elections, with Banerjee stating that she has "no ego" regarding the alliance. However, the success of the alliance may depend on whether rival opposition parties can agree on a truce and follow the proposed one-against-one policy.