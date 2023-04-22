All should unite to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha: Mamata Banerjee

File

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the Muslim community to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a congregation for Eid-UL-Fitr namaz at the city’s Red Road area, Mamata also said that she will not let implementation of NRC in Bengal.

“Some people are playing divisive politics. I am ready to fight against the money power and power of central agencies but will not bow my head down. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. If we all unite then BJP will not come to power. Everything will be finished if we fail to protect our democracy,” said Mamata, also mentioning the release of the accused in the Bilkis Bano incident.

Without naming any political party, the West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that some people are taking money from BJP to ‘divide’ the minority votes.

It may be recalled that following the loss in the Sagardighi bypolls, Mamata alleged that the defeat was due to the ‘unholy nexus of the CPI (M), Congress and the BJP’.

Taking potshots, Mamata even alleged that now even the Constitution and history is being ‘changed’.

TMC national secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the programme.

Slamming the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter said, “Shameless Communal CM @MamataOfficial, is this the way to greet the Muslim Community on Eid-ul-Fitr? Do you have any iota of respect towards them or do you consider them to be only your votebank? You poisoned their festivities in the morning itself. Sooner or later you will be paying a heavy price for this Communal Brand of Politics. BJP stands for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas. You stand for Sabko Bharkao, Sabko Uksao, Sabko Larao aur Sabko Uljhao. So that they don't question your inefficiency, lack of development, dearth of employment opportunities & non existent Law & Order.”