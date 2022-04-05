'Mamata Banerjee should take care of West Bengal': BJP's Sukanta Majumdar slams TMC chief after she says 'India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she should take care of her state. This comes after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief on Monday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the fuel price hike, saying India's condition is worse than that of neighbouring Sri Lanka.

"CM Mamata Banerjee should take care of her state. Sri Lanka is ruined; its total debt was Rs 6 lakh crore & WB's debt is Rs 5.62 lakh crore. Had West Bengal been a separate country, its condition would've been worse than Sri Lanka," news agency ANI quoted Majumdar as saying.

On Monday, Banerjee flayed the BJP-led central government for "skyrocketing" prices of commodities, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to find solutions to "ongoing economic problems".

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the "atrocities" carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

"The Centre has no plans to deal with the rise in prices of commodities. The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems," the chief minister added.

