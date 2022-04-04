'India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over fuel price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the fuel price hike, saying India's condition is worse than that of neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Further taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said it should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in the country rather than using Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them.

"Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad but India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. Fuel prices have been hiked here, the Central govt should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in our country rather than using CBI & ED," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:40 PM IST