Mamata Banerjee Should Accept People's Verdict And Step Down: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee | VIDEO

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal State General Secretary and MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should accept the mandate of the people and step down, asserting that she is now a "former Chief Minister" following the Assembly election results.

Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said, "No such question arises. People of West Bengal have given her an answer. Mamata Banerjee should know the reality. She is now an ex (former CM). So, she should leave. She should know more about such things in the Constitution. It is not upto her..."

She further asserted that her party will not tolerate any violence or attempts to capture BJP offices.

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Chatterjee further added, "We have strictly told our workers that if any TMC workers interfere or if any violence occurs anywhere, it will not be tolerated by the BJP. And we are monitoring those who are doing it and we have given strict instructions to the police to take action."

Her remarks came after Mamata Banerjee, in a strong reaction on Tuesday, accused the Election Commission and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process, even as the results indicated a decisive mandate against her party.

Her remarks came after Mamata Banerjee, in a strong reaction on Tuesday, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process, even as the results indicated a decisive mandate against her party.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Banerjee asserted.

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West Bengal has witnessed heightened political activity and a constitutional face-off following the BJP's landmark victory in the Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Despite mounting pressure, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down, rejecting calls for her resignation after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a major electoral setback.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape.

The outcome marks a historic moment for the BJP, which is set to form its first government in West Bengal. The party's performance also contributed to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registering a hat-trick of victories in Assam, further strengthening its position in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)