 Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Quit, Signals Legal Battle After Bengal Poll Debacle
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HomeIndiaMamata Banerjee Refuses To Quit, Signals Legal Battle After Bengal Poll Debacle

Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Quit, Signals Legal Battle After Bengal Poll Debacle

Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as West Bengal Chief Minister after the election setback, alleging widespread irregularities and violence during polls. At a TMC meeting, she signalled a possible Supreme Court challenge, urged MLAs to protest in black attire, and vowed to continue the political fight while maintaining party unity and morale.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
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Adopting an aggressive stance after the Assembly election setback in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she would not resign from the Chief Minister’s post, saying that if she is to be removed, the Governor should dismiss her.

Banerjee made the remarks during a meeting with newly elected MLAs and senior leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress at Kalighat in Kolkata. The meeting was also attended by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

During the meeting, the leadership discussed the party’s strategy following the poll results and sought to boost the morale of its cadre. Banerjee alleged widespread irregularities during the elections, claiming incidents of intimidation, violence, and targeting of party workers. She further alleged that more than 1,500 party offices were taken over.

Indicating a possible legal course, Banerjee said the party could approach the Supreme Court of India to challenge the results.

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She also urged MLAs to wear black on the first day of the Assembly session as a mark of protest, calling it a “black day” while asking them to remain united and continue the fight.

The TMC later reiterated its commitment to serving the people and signalled an aggressive opposition role against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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