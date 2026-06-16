Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta High Court Challenging Bhabanipur Election Result

File Photos

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the result of the Bhabanipur Assembly election, where she was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Banerjee filed an election petition before the High Court on Tuesday, seeking judicial scrutiny of the constituency’s outcome. According to TMC sources, she personally visited the court registry to affirm the petition contesting the election result.

In the high-profile Bhabanipur contest, Adhikari secured victory over Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. The constituency had long been regarded as a political stronghold of the TMC leader, making the result one of the most closely watched outcomes of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Read Also BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Defeats Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur By 15114 Votes

The votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls were counted on May 4, with the BJP registering a decisive statewide victory. Following the party’s landmark performance, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

The election petition is expected to initiate legal proceedings over the Bhabanipur result, with the Calcutta High Court likely to examine the grounds cited by Banerjee in challenging the outcome. The move adds a legal dimension to the political rivalry between the TMC and BJP in the state.