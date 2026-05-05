BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Defeats Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur By 15114 Votes

ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15114 votes.

After getting the winning certificate Adhikari while speaking with the media said that the Muslims of Bhabanipur didn’t vote for him.

“I am grateful to the Hindu voters who have voted for me. The Muslims didn’t vote for me and voted in favor of Mamata Banerjee. Jains, Sikhs and others have voted for me. It was necessary to defeat her. Last time I defeated her at Nandigram,” said Adhikari.

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Asked about his vote share to which Adhikari stated, “In Nandigram there are Muslims in large numbers for which I have won there by only 9000+ votes and here in Bhabanipur the number of Muslims are less. Mamata was here till 15 th round of counting and when she had realized that I was moving towards victory only then she had left.”

Notably, in the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata had won with a record margin of 58,832 votes in a by-poll from Bhabanipur after losing to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

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TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee who had been in the counting center of Bhabanipur constituency later alleged that TMC’s agents were not allowed inside the counting center.

“I have requested the Election Commission (EC) several times to allow my agents inside the counting center but was of no avail. I was beaten inside and EC is forcibly making BJP win the seats. EC forcibly had done SIR,” claimed Mamata.

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Adhikari first secured a lead in the morning when the postal ballots were counted but Mamata in a small span of time narrowed the gap and moved ahead. At a time Mamata was leading with over 19,000 votes and suddenly it was informed that the counting got stopped without any proper explanation.

Then at the end BJP’s Adhikari had won the seat.

Bhabanipur which is also called ‘Mini-India’ where 42 per cent of the electorate are Bengali Hindus, and about 34 per cent are non-Bengali Hindus and the rest are from minority communities.

The non-Bengali traders community is generally said to be backed by the BJP. Another reason for the loss of TMC from Bhabanipur constituency can be SIR as 47,000–51,000 names were reportedly deleted from the rolls in the constituency.