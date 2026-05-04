Mamata Banerjee, Himanta Sarma, MK Stalin To Actor Vijay: How Are Top Candidates Performing In 5 Assembly Election Results 2026?

As the counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections across five regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are underway, the spotlight is not just on political parties but also on key leaders whose performances will shape the power dynamics in their respective states. From West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and actor Vijay, several prominent faces are at the centre of attention.

How Key Candidates Are Performing?

West Bengal

In Bhabanipur, early trends from television channels indicate that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is leading, while CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing.

Not just Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari is also leading from Nandigram, who is contesting against TMC's Pabitra Kar.

Tamil Nadu

From Kolathur, Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently trailing as per early trends from India Today. Stalin is facing a multi-cornered challenge from TVK's VS Babu, AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan, and NTK's Soundara Pandian Louther Seth.

Actor Vijay is leading from Perambur, who is contesting against DMK's R D Shekar, A Rajaram from Republican Party of India, Ashlin Belmen A S from TMGMK and M Geeta from Thakkam Katchi. Speaking of the overall numbers in Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay's TVK has currently emerged as single largest party with 82 seats, followed by AIADMK with 64, while DMK at 52.

Assam

According to early trends, Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading, while Congress candidate Bidisha Neog is trailing.

Kerala

Kerala is witnessing another contest between the LDF and UDF, with the BJP attempting to expand its presence. From Dharmadom, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is seeking another term, the CM is currently leading in early trends, while VP Abdul Rasheed and BJP's K. Ranjith are trailing.