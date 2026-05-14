Mamata Banerjee Faces ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans During Calcutta High Court Appearance | VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee Faces ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans During Calcutta High Court Appearance | ANI

Kolkata: Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced ‘Chor, chor’ sloganeering at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday when she appeared as counsel regarding a PIL on post-poll violence.

Dressed in a traditional black advocate’s jacket and white collar-band Mamata appeared before the division bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen to argue on the post poll violence issue.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee’s son Sirsanya Banerjee filed the PIL. Sirsanya contested the Assembly polls under TMC’s ticket from Hooghly’s Uttarpara but had lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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In the court, Mamata showing photographs of violence had urged the Justices to ‘save’ people of Bengal.

“This is Bengal and not a bull-dozer state. My humble appeal is for protecting the people of Bengal,” said Mamata in the argument.

Mamata even alleged that even the women and children are not being spared in the post-poll violence.

Mamata Banerjee ditched her white Saree and chappals and came to Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire.



She thought she will get respect.



But people greeted her with Chor Pishi, Chor Bhaipo slogans. She should just accept that she will never become CM again. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WLsYxbejoZ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 14, 2026

The TMC Supremo even claimed that houses and offices are being attacked in front of the police.

After the argument when she was coming out from the court a section of people including lawyers started shouting ‘Chor, chor’ at her.

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TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee later slammed the BJP for the unrest.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and state president Samik Bhattacharya said that in BJP’s regime everyone is ‘safe’.

“BJP’s three cadres have died in the post-poll violence. TMC is only beating their own people. Even TMC is safe as BJP is in power,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

After Mamata visited the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s robe, the Bar Council of India (BCI) demanded details on Mamata’s status as a lawyer from the West Bengal Bar Council.