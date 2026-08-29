Mamata Banerjee Booked For Alleged HC Order Violation At TMCP Event In Kolkata; FIR Filed | X - PTI

Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) over an alleged violation of conditions imposed by the Calcutta High Court for the organisation’s foundation day programme.

The FIR was registered at Hastings Police Station following the event held on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata.

Police Allege High Court Conditions Were Breached

The Calcutta High Court had permitted the TMCP foundation day programme while directing organisers to keep one flank of the road open to ensure the movement of traffic and the public. The court had also imposed a time limit on the event.

Police have alleged that several of these conditions were not followed.

According to reports, the road flank was allegedly not kept open, resulting in a complete blockage and disruption to traffic. The programme also allegedly continued beyond the time permitted by the court.

Supporters Allegedly Clashed With Police

Police have further alleged that some supporters pushed aside barricades put up around the event area, following which jostling took place between supporters and police personnel.

The authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and the role played by individuals involved in organising and conducting the programme.

The FIR names Banerjee along with TMCP organisers, with police stating that the specific roles of those named will be established during the course of the investigation.

FIR Invokes Multiple BNS Sections

According to The Times of India, the case has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285.

The sections invoked relate to allegations including criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant, obstruction or related offences involving public servants, and other acts connected to the alleged disruption.

Banerjee Addressed TMCP Gathering

The FIR follows the foundation day programme of the TMCP, the student wing of the TMC, which was held after receiving permission from the Calcutta High Court subject to specific conditions.

Banerjee addressed the gathering during the programme and also criticised the functioning of the current police and administration.

The case is now under investigation, with Kolkata Police examining whether the event organisers and other individuals violated the conditions laid down by the High Court and determining the respective roles of those named in the FIR.