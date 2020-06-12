Mama sloth bear mauls 2 men to death after her cubs were killed with an axe

Akola: Two persons were killed in a sloth bear attack on Thursday morning in compartment no 357 in Akot Wildlife division of Melghat Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.
A press release by Deputy conservator of Forest (DCF) Melghat Tiger Reserve informed that Ashok Gavte (52) and Mana Gavte (42), residents Nimkhedi, were attacked by sloth bear around 7.30 am and killed on the spot.
According to a report by timesofindia.com, the two men had ventured deep inside the core area of tiger reserve with an intention of poaching.
Forest officials found a pair of 6-to-8 months old bear cubs nearby. The cubs had marks of axe injuries on their bodies, the release added, saying that investigation into the incident is underway.
