Mama sloth bear mauls 2 men to death after her cubs were killed with an axe

Akola: Two persons were killed in a sloth bear attack on Thursday morning in compartment no 357 in Akot Wildlife division of Melghat Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.

A press release by Deputy conservator of Forest (DCF) Melghat Tiger Reserve informed that Ashok Gavte (52) and Mana Gavte (42), residents Nimkhedi, were attacked by sloth bear around 7.30 am and killed on the spot.