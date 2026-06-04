Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Preliminary Probe Points To Short Circuit As Cause Of Blaze

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New Delhi: The preliminary probe in the investigation into the deadly fire at Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel that killed 21 people has signalled that the blaze likely triggered after a short circuit.

Investigators examining the incident have ruled out an LPG cylinder blast as the cause of the fire. The hotel had two separate kitchens, one located in the basement and another on the top floor of the building.

Several LPG cylinders were stored inside both kitchens, but preliminary inspections found no evidence of any cylinder blast, according to India Today.

Hotel did not have fire NOC

Reportedly, the hotel was operating without a fire no-objection certificate (NOC).

According to police, the pattern and intensity of the fire indicate that it may have originated from an electrical fault within the building's internal wiring system.

MCD crackdown against unauthorised commercial establishments

In the aftermath of the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it would begin action against unauthorised commercial establishments operating in South Delhi.

Meanwhile, Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel where the horrific fire took place, has said during questioning that he drove past the burning building "out of fear" while people tried to escape the fire.

Bajaj was arrested hours after the incident. During questioning, he said that he simply drove past his burning hotel instead of stopping to help rescue those trapped in the fire. He fled the spot out of fear, according to an NDTV report.