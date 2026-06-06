Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Delhi Police Arrest Cook For Alleged Negligence In Blaze That Killed 21 People | X

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire incident in which 21 people were killed and many were injured. According to police, the hotel's cook has been arrested after the investigation revealed that the fire was allegedly caused by his negligence.

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Several other individuals have also been detained, and questioning is currently underway as the probe continues. The accused has been identified as Keshav Negi (65), son of late Bakhavar Negi and a resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi.

On Thursday, a day after a massive blaze at the multi-storeyed Flourish Stay B&B in the Malviya Nagar area claimed 21 lives, the property's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, was sent to four days of police custody.

Bajaj was arrested following an extensive manhunt by Delhi Police, which conducted raids across the national Capital. He was later produced before a Delhi court.

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During the hearing, Bajaj's lawyer stated that the defence had not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). In response, Delhi Police informed the court that a copy of the FIR would be provided.

Seeking four days of police custody, investigators said they needed information about the hotel's staff, noting that details of only two employees had been made available so far. The police also sought access to the hotel's documents and operational records as part of the investigation.

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The defence argued that Bajaj had been arrested solely because he owns the hotel and maintained that the police must justify the grounds for his arrest.

Delhi Police told the court that the fire was so severe that forensic investigations at the site have not yet been completed.

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Meanwhile, a hospital bulletin stated that 15 patients are currently undergoing treatment, including 13 international patients. Six patients remain on ventilator support and are reported to be stable and showing signs of improvement.

According to the bulletin, a total of nine patients are admitted to the ICU and general wards, and the condition of all admitted patients remains stable.

The hospital also said that two injured international patients, who were brought to the Emergency Department from another hospital on June 3, were discharged on the evening of June 4.

“All admitted patients are recovering, and the hospital continues to provide comprehensive medical care and regular monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes,” the bulletin said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)