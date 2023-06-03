Mallikarjun Kharge requests all state govts, political parties to help victims of Odisha train tragedy

Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appealed all state governments and political parties to come forward and help the victims of the Odisha train accident. Kharge also instructed "the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible and needed help." The Congress president also shared the statement on his Twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Odisha Train Tragedy: People queue up to donate blood for injured at Balasore hospital

Kharge in his appeal also said that there are questions the Congress party would like to ask of the Prime Minister and Railways Minister, but that those can wait.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statement released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Congress workers are helping the victims and their families in all ways possible. "A number of Congress leaders from different states have either already reached or will soon be reaching Balasore. I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the statement reads.

On Friday evening around 7 pm, as per reports, the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed from its line and hit a goods train. Due to the impact, 10-12 coaches infringed on the other tracks. The coaches that spilled over to the tracks were dashed by the Yesvantpur JN to Howrah JN running on the track that was infringed by the derailed coaches.