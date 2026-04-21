Mallikarjun Kharge Makes U-Turn On PM Modi 'Terrorist' Remarks; Says He Meant 'Threatens'

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sparked controversy after he reportedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK for allying with the BJP for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Kharge, whose comment later drew the BJP’s ire, later clarified that PM Modi "threatens" and "terrorises" his opponents.

During a press conference in Chennai, Kharge said, "How can they (AIADMK) join with Modi? He is a terrorist. And he who won't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice. And these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy," as quoted by news agency IANS.

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Clarifies Remark

Later Kharge clarified his 'terrorist' remark saying, “…because the BJP government is terrorising political parties and, particularly, candidates. They are using institutions like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department, and are misusing them."

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"They are creating fear among people so that they think the government is powerful enough to target even opposition parties. In that context, I spoke. I never said that he is a terrorist. I said that he and his government are terrorizing people by using these institutions. That is what I meant,” he said speaking to news agency PTI.

BJP Reacts

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya reacted to the Kharge's statemnet. Taking to X he said,"In yet another crass display, Congress Presented Mallikarjun Kharge calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist,” questioning how AIADMK can align with him."

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"This isn’t the first time Kharge has dragged public discourse to such lows. But with this remark, he hasn’t just diminished himself, he has exposed what is a stated approach of the Congress: abuse and vilification of India’s most popular leader instead of meaningful debate," he added.



He further said,"When politics is reduced to name-calling, it reflects not strength, but a deep frustration and lack of credible alternatives."