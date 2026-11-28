ANI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the Centre's revised delimitation-linked Bill, with party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin describing the proposal as a "major victory" for the state. The decision marks a significant shift in the party's position after it strongly opposed earlier versions of the proposed legislation over concerns about the political representation of southern states.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK Members of Parliament chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday, November 28, 2026, ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled to begin on November 30.

The party said the revised proposal addresses its key concerns by ensuring that Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha seats remains protected, while allowing an expansion of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies across states.

Why Has DMK Changed Its Stand On Delimitation?

The DMK had earlier opposed the Centre's delimitation proposals, arguing that a population-based redistribution of parliamentary seats could disadvantage southern states that had made progress in population control.

Under the revised proposal, the number of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats will increase by 50 per cent uniformly across all states and Union Territories. This formula is intended to preserve the existing proportion of parliamentary representation enjoyed by each state.

For Tamil Nadu, which currently accounts for 7.18 per cent of the Lok Sabha's total seats, the revised formula is expected to increase its representation from 39 to approximately 59 seats without reducing its proportional share.

The proposal also reportedly provides for a freeze on further changes to the inter-state proportion of parliamentary seats for another 25 years, addressing one of the DMK's principal demands.

'Our Rights Are Protected': DMK Leaders Welcome Revised Formula

Explaining the party's decision, DMK MP A Raja said the decision was based on the assurance that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share would remain unchanged. He said the party had agreed to the proposed figure of 59 seats and that Stalin had authorised MPs to seek further amendments if required.

Another DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran, said the uniform 50 per cent increase would ensure that no state gained or lost disproportionately in terms of its relative parliamentary representation.

Maran maintained that the party's decision should not be interpreted as an alliance with the BJP, but rather as a move to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. He said the revised proposal addressed the party's demands and protected the state's rights for the next 25 years.

Earlier Opposition To Delimitation Over Southern States' Representation

The DMK had been among the strongest critics of the Centre's earlier delimitation proposals, warning that linking women's reservation to a population-based exercise could reduce the relative representation of southern states in Parliament.

The party had argued that states which successfully implemented population-control measures should not be penalised through a reduction in their political representation.

The revised formula appears to have addressed these concerns by providing for a uniform increase in seats while retaining the existing inter-state proportional distribution.

DMK's Support Could Boost Centre's Numbers

The DMK's decision is politically significant as the party has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, whose support could strengthen the government's numbers in Parliament for the proposed constitutional amendment.

A constitutional amendment requires a special majority, including at least two-thirds of members present and voting in each House. The DMK's backing could therefore prove important for the Centre as it seeks support for the revised legislation.

The development also adds another dimension to the Opposition's efforts to formulate a common position ahead of the special session. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has also indicated support for the delimitation exercise, while several other Opposition parties remain critical of the proposal.

The revised Bills are expected to be taken up during the upcoming special Parliament session, with the government's proposed formula seeking to expand legislative representation while facilitating the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation quota.

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