'Literary Corruption' Sparks Row In Tamil Nadu As TVK Chief Vijay Slams DMK, Says People Will Not Forgive Party | X

Chennai: A ‘literary corruption’ has rocked Tamil Nadu, with award-winning author Perumal Murugan exposing a suspected scam in the procurement of books for the erstwhile DMK Government’s flagship Periyar Arivulagam (Periyar Knowledge World) library in Coimbatore from publications and authors who were unheard of in literary circles.

Book Contains Fictional Political Figures

As a result, there is a book titled ‘Tamil Nadu Oru Paarvai’ (Tamil Nadu: An Overview), written by Dhanalakshmi Arjun, which describes a certain Muthuvelu Subbaiya Iyer as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1947. The author says he played an essential leadership role and had a major impact in the Legislative Assembly. The truth, though, is M S Iyer is a fictional character, perhaps born out of the fertile imagination of an AI tool deployed by the author. The same book says, “Thereafter, from 1952, M.K. Ramasamy, the political hero of Dravidian East, emerged as a prominent political leader.” But Tamil Nadu has heard of only E V Ramasamy, who is known as Periyar, the social reformer in whose memory the newly inaugurated library in Coimbatore has been named after.

"கோவை பெரியார் அறிவுலக புத்தக கொள்முதலில் தி.மு.க ஆட்சியில் மெகா ஊழல் நடந்துள்ளது.. தி.மு.க ஆட்சியில் செவ்வாய் கிரகத்தில் கூட இல்லாத பெயரில் புத்தகம் வாங்கியுள்ளார்கள்'' https://t.co/aJEVGW1irQ — Actor Vijay Fans (@Actor_Vijay) November 6, 2026

Political Row Over Library Inauguration

The irony is, when Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently inaugurated the library, his predecessor in office and DMK president M K Stalin was quick to point out that the project was conceived during his tenure as Chief Minister. Not just that, two days, the Dravidar Kazhagam, which Periyar had founded, organised a massive felicitation function for Stalin in Coimbatore for having initiated the Periyar Arivulagam.

Perumal Murugan Questions Book Procurement

However, author Perumal Murugan was flabbergasted when he went through some of the books stocked in the library. Penning his views in the Tamil portal Sindhai, Murugan wrote: “I have been associated with the literary world for four decades, yet I have never heard of ‘Agal Vilakku Publications’, which claims to have published 1,800 books. Perhaps my reading horizon and thirst for knowledge have been that limited!”

Expensive Book Raises Literary Questions

The book ‘Naladiyar Vazhkaiyin Vazhi Kaatti’ (Naladiyar: A Guide to Life), authored by Surya Balu, is priced at just ₹1,445 for a 300-page volume! But the price is just one aspect. The book hails Naladiyar as an “important poet and philosopher” of Tamil. “I was left completely bewildered after reading this. Despite having formally studied Tamil literature for nearly 15 years and taught it for 30 years, I was unaware that Naladiyar was a poet and philosopher! I have always learnt that Naladiyar is a collection of 400 four-line Venba verses composed by Jain ascetics whose identities are unknown. Was that understanding wrong?” Murugan wondered.

Another book mentions a Nandi statue being found in Keeladi during excavation – a fact that has left archaeologists bemused.

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Government Promises Probe Into Allegations

Chief Minister Vijay said the people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive the DMK for looting in the name of Periyar. School Education Minister Rajmohan assured a probe would be conducted. The DMK, however, wondered how the ‘scam’ has been discovered now when the TVK came to power six months ago and the books were catalogued in the library now.