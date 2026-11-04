CBI Academy Inaugurates ITEC Training Course On Anti-Corruption Investigations & Asset Recovery | X - CBIHeadquarters

Ghaziabad: A one-week ITEC course on “Investigation of Anti-Corruption Cases and Asset Recovery” was inaugurated on 04.11.2026 at CBI Academy, Ghaziabad. The training programme is organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Training Focuses On Corruption Investigations

The programme aims to provide participants with an insight into the Indian legal and institutional framework for combating corruption, along with practical knowledge and skills relating to investigation of corruption cases, identification and tracking of proceeds of crime, financial investigation, attachment and confiscation of illicit assets and international cooperation in asset recovery.

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Inauguration of ITEC Course on “Investigation of Anti-Corruption Cases and Asset Recovery” at CBI Academy https://t.co/wVXOmL41x2 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 4, 2026

Participants From 16 Countries Attend

A total of 24 participants from 16 ITEC member countries, viz. Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Lebanon, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, are attending the course.

CBI Academy Director Emphasises Global Cooperation

Director, CBI Academy, Suhail Sharma, inaugurated the course. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of international cooperation and coordinated efforts in tracing proceeds of corruption and recovering illicit assets.