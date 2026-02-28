Major Terror Plot Foiled, 2 Held With Rdx Based IED |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted a foreign-based terror module and foiled a major terror conspiracy with the arrest of two operatives and recovered one fully assembled RDX-laden Improvised Explosive Device (IED), weighing approximately 2.5 kg, and Glock pistol along with four live cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of foreign-based handlers and had concealed the IED near the SBS Nagar bypass after retrieving the consignment for further instructions regarding the intended target. The device was fully assembled and ready for use, he said.

10 HELD WITH 5.4 KG HEROIN, 3 PISTOLS

Meanwhile, the Punjab police also claimed to have busted three organised cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling modules with the arrest of total 10 accused persons and recovered 5.4 kg heroin and three sophisticated pistols.

The recovered weapons include one 9MM Glock, one 9MM Zigana and one .32 bore along with 34 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their one motorcycle.

NARCOTICS NETWORK BUSTED, SIX HELD

The Punjab police claimed to have also busted an international narcotics network operating across the Tricity region and Ludhiana, with the arrest of six key operatives involved in the supply of highly potent, foreign-origin party drugs targeting urban youth.

DGP Yadav said that the seized contraband includes 1,215 MDMA tablets, 263 grams cocaine, 82 grams methamphetamine (ICE), 1.2 kg of various THC variants, 16 grams magic mushrooms, and 400 grams of opium, he said, while adding that drug proceeds amounting to Rs 9 lakh were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the syndicate sourced narcotics from abroad through air courier channels and used encrypted social media platforms to coordinate distribution and evade detection.