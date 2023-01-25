Major Shubhang awarded Kirti Chakra on R-Day: Know all about the brave Indian soldier's operation | ANI

Major Shubhang of the Dogra Regiment has been awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry medal, Kirti Chakra, for his gallant role in an operation in Budgam, Jammu-Kashmir.

During the operaion, Major Shubhang had killed a terrorist and safely evacuated his injured troops.

The operation led by Major Shubhang

Major Shubhang led his team in an extremely difficult operation against the terrorists in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April 2022. Major Shubhang, despite being shot on the left shoulder, displayed incomparable gallantry and killed a terrorist at very close range.

Major Shubhang personally led his team through thickly vegetated terrain in extreme weather conditions where he and his fellow men had reached to lay cordon. After observing suspicious movements, Major Shubhang displayed nerves of steel and allowed suspects to come as close as ten meters, before challenging them. The terrorists opened fire with heavy small arms and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, injuring Major Shubhang and two personnel of his team. Undeterred by the gunshot wound on left shoulder and he went on to neutralise a hard core terrorist in an intense extremely close quarter fire fight.

The second terrorist on their radar continued to fire on his injured comrades. Major Shubhang crawled to change his position and engaged the terrorist forcing him to seek shelter in a nearby house which evetually led to his neutralisation. After the successful operation, Major Shubhang evacuated the injured personnel.

Kirti Chakra

The second highest peacetime gallantry medal, Kirti Chakra, is an Indian military decoration awarded for courageous action, valour or self-sacrifice. It is awarded to civilians as well as military personnel. The award is also given posthumously. It is the peacetime equivalent of the Maha Vir Chakra. It comes after Ashoka Chakra and before Shaurya Chakra. Prior to 1967, the award was known as the Ashoka Chakra, Class II.

List of awardees this R-Day

A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 with Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from Central Reserve Force (CRPF) followed by 31 from Maharashtra; 25 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine from Jharkhand; seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Border Security Force (BSF) and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

