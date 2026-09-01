Major Security Breach: AK-47s, Pistols And INSAS Rifle Stolen From Secunderabad Cantonment

A major security breach has been reported from Telangana's Secunderabad Cantonment, where an inventory of sophisticated weapons, including four AK-47 rifles, six pistols and an INSAS rifle, was allegedly stolen from a high-security Army premises.

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Weapons stolen from Army premises

The theft reportedly took place on Sunday night from a room inside the Madras Regiment premises. Investigators from the Army and police are probing the possibility of insider involvement, given the highly restricted nature of the area, according to reports.

The premises are primarily accessible to Army personnel and a limited number of civilian employees associated with outsourced units. According to the police complaint, unidentified suspects allegedly entered the facility after breaking open a lock and forcing open a door before removing the weapons.

Joint investigation launched

The theft came to light when Army personnel discovered that several firearms were missing. The area was subsequently sealed as a joint investigation was launched to determine how the weapons were removed from the heavily guarded premises without detection.

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A case was registered at Bollaram Police Station on Monday following a complaint from Army personnel. Senior officers from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate are also involved in the probe.

CCTV and access records examined

Police and Army teams are examining CCTV footage, access records and security arrangements at the premises. Guards and other personnel who had access to the weapons storage area in recent days are being questioned.

Investigators are particularly examining whether someone with knowledge of the facility's security arrangements facilitated the theft. Sources said the suspected theft may have occurred at a time when only a limited number of guards were deployed.

Search for missing weapons continues

Authorities have not yet established how the firearms were taken out of the secured Cantonment area. The joint Army-police investigation is continuing as teams work to identify those responsible and trace the missing weapons.