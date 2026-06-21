Major Contraband Bust In Assam: DRI-Assam Rifles Seize 8,764 Kg Poppy Seeds Worth ₹1.31 Crore |

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on contraband trafficking, a joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Assam Rifles seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth ₹1.31 crore during an operation in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the trafficking of narcotics in the district, which shares border areas known for significant cross-border movement and has witnessed several such anti-trafficking operations in recent years.

Acting on the information, the joint team intercepted a consignment being transported along the Silchar Bypass Road and recovered a large quantity of poppy seeds.

Two residents of Silchar were apprehended in connection with the case. The security personnel also seized a Tata truck used for transporting the consignment and recovered two mobile handsets.

The seized poppy seeds have been handed over to the DRI for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles and the DRI have been carrying out sustained operations against contraband trafficking networks in the region, with regular drives aimed at disrupting and dismantling illegal supply chains.