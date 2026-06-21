BTC Clears 400-Bigha Land Acquisition, Plans Greenfield Project Near Bismuri | File Pic (Representational Image)

Guwahati: The Executive Council (EC) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has approved the purchase of 400 bighas of land on the southern side of Bismuri in Kokrajhar district for development purposes.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Executive Council held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall on Saturday.

The council also gave its nod for the renovation of the main gate of the BTC Secretariat.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the acquired land would be developed as a greenfield area.

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He said the renovated gate of the BTC Secretariat would incorporate symbols representing the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), the Bodo Liberation Tigers Force (BLTF) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

According to Mohilary, the symbols are being included in recognition of the contributions made by the three organisations to the Bodoland movement and the peace processes that ultimately led to the formation of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Moreover the BTC administration is looking forward for the budgetary allocation in coming Assam Assembly Budget session from finance minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for devlopment of the BTC region.