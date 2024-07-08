Major Blunder At PM Museum: Kolkata Surgeon's Image Used As Pic Of Biswarup Bose, One Of The Artists Who Illustrated Our Constitution

Vinay Kumar, a user on X, flagged a mistake by the staff at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi last Sunday. According to Vinay, the curator mistakenly used a picture of a Kolkata-based surgeon instead of Biswarup Bose, one of the artists who illustrated the Indian Constitution.

"The curator simply googled Biswarup Bose, one of the artists who illustrated our Constitution, and used the first image from the search results," he wrote.

Vinay also mentioned that when he raised the issue, the assistant curator assured him that it would be corrected before his next visit.

In an X thread, Vinay criticised the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi without naming PM Modi, alleging it to be a deliberate attempt to overshadow Nehru.

Describing the museum building as a propaganda tool, he stated, "Each PM has a gallery showcasing their achievements. While Indira Gandhi's section prominently features the Emergency and other unrest, one would expect the Babri issue to be mentioned for a certain PM, but the period 1989-1998 is left blank!"

He also noted the absence of 'The Discovery of India' by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the museum's bookstore.

Vinay Kumar's tweet has gone viral on social media with around 7 lakh view as of Monday 12:30 pm.

Some of the social media users reacted strongly to Vinay's post and demanded that the curator should be sacked for using the picture of Kolkata doctor.