Mainpuri by-polls: Man writes 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body, travels 700 km for campaign

Mainpuri by-polls:

The by-poll on the Mainpuri seat which fell vacant following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is slated for December 5. Yadav's daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav has been fielded by the SP and BJP has made Raghuraj Shakya its nominee for the seat which is considered to be the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the by-poll in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat, photos of a man are gaining huge traction on the internet. The man has written 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body and he has started his journey from Kushinagar to Mainpuri on his bicycle. The pictures of him with his bicycle are going viral on the internet and he is also seen in selfies of people he met on his way.

Firm Supporter of the Party

The Samajwadi Party supporter who is planning on travelling 700 km on his bicycle said that he has immense respect for the party and the late party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Thus, I have decided to travel on bicycle from Kushinagar to Mainpuri in the support of Dimple Yadav," he added. It should be noted that the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party is the bicycle.

He also added that he won't stop this cycling journey until the Samajwadi Party forms the government in the state.

For the first time, 'Saifai family' knocking voters' door due to fear of losing Mainpuri seat: BJP leader

JP General Secretary in charge of Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-poll Ashwani Tyagi on Wednesday claimed that for the first time the entire 'Saifai family' has been forced to knock on the doors of voters here due to the fear of losing the seat.

Attacking SP chief Akhlesh Yadav's tenure as the chief minister, Tyagi told PTI that the state was converted into a large industry of kidnapping, abduction, corruption, extortion and land grabbing and the future of the young generation was also spoiled.

