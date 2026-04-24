'Main Haar Gaya, Papa Jeet Gaye': 24-Year-Old Lawyer Jumps From Court Building In Kanpur

A 24-year-old lawyer allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a court building in Kanpur on Thursday, leaving behind a two-page suicide note that revealed emotional distress and alleged mental trauma since childhood.

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According to police, the deceased, identified as Priyanshu Srivastava, jumped from the court premises and was immediately rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident caused panic inside the court complex, with several lawyers gathering at the spot as police cordoned off the area.

Investigators said Priyanshu wrote a two-page suicide note around 12:05 pm and uploaded it on his WhatsApp status about 21 minutes before taking the extreme step. In the note, he expressed deep emotional pain, writing, “Ab tak jo cheezen mere saath ghati hain, mujhe nahi lagta ki is tarah se beghairat ki zindagi jeene layak hai” (“Whatever has happened to me so far, I don’t think such a dishonoured life is worth living.”)

He also described alleged harsh treatment during childhood and constant pressure at home. In one part of the note, he wrote, “Roz ghut-ghut kar marne se lakh guna behtar hai ki ek din mar ke khatam ho jaun” (“It is a thousand times better to die once than to suffocate every day.”)

Appealing to parents, he added, “Sabhi maa-baap se meri appeal hai ki apne bachchon par utna hi pressure daalein jitna woh bardaasht kar saken” (“I appeal to all parents to put only as much pressure on their children as they can bear.”)

Police have seized his mobile phone and are examining the suicide note and other digital evidence. CCTV footage from the court premises is also being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.