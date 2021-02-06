Maiden CRPF women commandos’ team inducted into anti-Maoist CoBRA unit

The CRPF also has an all-women pipe band that was raised in 2012.

Maheshwari lauded the women, saying they are an inspiration for numerous young girls who aspire to do good for themselves and the country. He said these combatants have proved that power is not in the muscles but in the head.

"I consider it the failure of leadership if someone says that one cannot do a work that is being done by the other. It is our responsibility to ensure that every effort is made to bring all the personnel to the same level of efficiency.

"Women warriors can use their strengths in the operational areas where the force is working," Maheshwari said addressing the troops.

He urged the women personnel to "make their place" in the families of those youth who have gone astray or away from the national mainstream and help in bringing them back.

He said the new age warfare is asymmetric, proxy, radicalisation-based, cyber-centric and has "shifted" from the geographical to the human terrain.

"ISIS (the banned global terror group) didn't require to physically cross the border but capture the mind of a Bengaluru techie (to carry out nefarious designs)...every citizen is a soldier and every soldier is a citizen," the CRPF chief said.

He said women personnel can also play an important role in countering the activities of "sleeper cells" and other such elements.

The CRPF, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is designated as the lead internal security combat unit with its maximum deployment in three major theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism affected states and insurgency-hit areas on India's northeast. (With PTI inputs)