Chhattisgarh: Jawans fired each other at CRPF camp, 1 dead 2 seriously injured in Bastar district

The bloody clash occurred among the Central Para Military Forces (CRPF) jawans of Bastariya battalion in Bastar district on Friday leading to the death of one jawan and leaving two cops seriously injured.

As per information received through trusted sources, a jawan of CRPF 241 Battalion was killed, another was injured when one of the colleagues opened fire at them at Sedva camp, Keshloor in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

The jawan who opened fire had also shot himself and his condition is still critical.

The jawans were rushed to the nearby Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur for treatment.

Parpa police station in-charge DR Nag confirmed the incident of firing incident at the CRPF camp.

Meanwhile, the jawans who opened fire at the camp were identified as Pramod Kumar Sori, Girish Kumar and Santosh Kumar Vacham.