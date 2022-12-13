e-Paper Get App
Mahatma Gandhi's statue to be inaugurated at United Nations headquarters tomorrow

Mahatma Gandhi's statue to be inaugurated at United Nations headquarters tomorrow

It will be inaugurated in presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the UN for India's Presidency of the Council.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Indian freedom fighter and leader shall come alive at the United Nations in form of a bust which is being installed at its headquarters on December 14, 2022, i.e., tomorrow. It will be placed in the prestigious North Lawn of the UN building.

Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar, the renowned Indian sculptor who designed the world's tallest statue, Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, is the hand behind the creation of this bust which is to be unveiled at the UN in the hours to go. It will be inaugurated in presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the UN for India's Presidency of the Council.

Reportedly, the ceremony is expected to be attended by all 15 Security Council members, as well as the five new members who will join the Council on January 1, 2023.

The bust will be the first Gandhi sculpture to be installed at the United Nations headquarters, which proudly displays gifts and artifacts from all over the world, PTI reported last month.

article-image

