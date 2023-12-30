Maharashtra: Wait Ends! Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Inaugurated

X

With the inauguration of Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat on Saturday, Maharashtra now has seven such services for different routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the high-speed train from Ayodhya. The Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat will embark on its regular services from January 1, 2024. Its dedication to the public takes the number of Vande Bharat trains running on the Central Railway to six.

The inaugural run of Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express received an exuberant welcome at key stations along the CR route. From Manmad to CSMT, MPs, MLAs, guardian ministers, school students and the public joined in the celebrations.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at the event | FPJ

Commencement of Regular Services

Starting January 1, 2024, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will commence its regular services, connecting the two cities seamlessly. The daily service will include halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, and Aurangabad, enhancing accessibility for commuters.

Train No. 20706 Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express will depart CSMT Mumbai daily (except Wednesday) at 1.10 pm and arrive Jalna at 8.30 pm same day

Train No. 20705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will depart Jalna, daily (except Wednesday) at 05.05 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 am same day. Eight coach train will have one AC Executive class and 7 AC Chair Cars

"The expansion of Vande Bharat Express services underscores the government's commitment to improving rail connectivity and fostering economic development across regions. As the nation looks forward to a new year, these railway milestones pave the way for a more connected and accessible India" said an official.